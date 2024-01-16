Voodoo Girl Pizza & Pints
Food
Appetizers
- Loaded Nachos$9.99
Queso, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Jalapenos, Sour Cream
- Green Chile Fries$7.79
Green Chile and Queso
- Chips & Salsa$4.59
Freshly fried and salted chips served with our house salsa
- Side of Fries$4.25
Freshly fried and seasoned with our house seasoning
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.29
Breaded mozzarella fried and served with marinara
- Fried Zucchini$7.99
Crispy bites of breaded zucchini. Served with House Made Ranch Dressing
- Potato Skins$8.79
Baked potato skins topped with melted cheddar cheese and bacon bits, served with sour cream or ranch for dipping
- Cheese Quesadilla$7.79
Cheddar Jack cheese melted with Green Chile -Comes with Lettuce, Sour Cream and Salsa
- Fried Combo$12.79
Potato Skins, Fried Zucchini, Mozzarella Sticks
- Chicken Wings$8.99
6 Bone-In or Boneless Wings - BBQ, Buffalo, Mango Habanero, Garlic Parmesan, Lemon Pepper, Hot Honey, House Seasoning or Plain Comes with Carrot Sticks, and Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing (1 side per 6 wings)
- Garlic Cheese Bread$10.79
Our Delicious 14oz Dough Lightly Covered in Seasoning, Fresh Garlic, Olive Oil, and a Generous Amount of Mozzarella Cheese Served with a side of Marinara
- Caprese Salad$8.79
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, basil leaves, drizzled with a balsamic glaze and olive oil
- Side Salad$3.49
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Croutons, cheddar jack cheese. Comes With – Italian, Ranch, or Blue Cheese Dressing
- Side Ceasar Salad$3.49
Lettuce, Croutons, parmesan - Comes With Ceasar Dressing
Salads
- Chef Salad$9.29
Ham, bacon, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, lettuce croutons
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.29
Sliced buffalo boneless wings , Lettuce, Tomatoes, Croutons, cheddar jack.
- Albuquerque Turkey Salad$9.29
Turkey, bacon, green chile, cheddar jack cheese, Lettuce, tomatoes, croutons
- Italian Salad$10.29
Salami, pepperoni, ham, provolone, red onion, olives
- BLT Salad$9.29
Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, croutons
Sandwiches
- Voodoo Club Sandwich$11.99
Ham, bacon, turkey, cheddar cheese melted and baked on ciabatta bread and topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo
- Albuquerque Turkey Sandwich$11.79
Turkey, bacon, green chile, provolone all baked on ciabatta bread and topped with lettuce, tomato and Ranch
- Italian Sandwich$12.79
Layeres of salami, pepperoni, ham, provolone, red onion and baked together on a 7” hoagie then topped with lettuce, tomato, oil and Italian seasoning.
- BLT Sandwich$11.79
Breaded chicken covered in buffalo sauce topped with jalapenos and provolone cheese baked together on a 7” hoagie then topped with lettuce, tomato, more buffalo sauce and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing
- Caprese Sandwich$11.79
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, basil leaves, and spunky arugula drizzled with a balsamic glaze and olive oil, stuffed between two pieces of toasted ciabatta bread
- Hot Chicken Cuban$12.99
Ham, chicken, pickles, mustard, mayo, and layers of Swiss cheese all pressed and melted togethe
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.79
Breaded chicken covered in buffalo sauce topped with jalapenos and provolone cheese baked together on a 7” hoagie then topped with lettuce, tomato, more buffalo sauce and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing
Personal Pizzas
- Cheese Personal Pizza$9.79
Mmmmm cheese
- Pepperoni Personal Pizza$9.99
Basic but just as good as the rest - Pep & cheese
- NM True Personal Pizza$10.29
A Local Favorite - Pepperoni & Green Chile
- Spicy Hawaiian Personal Pizza$10.59
Taste the island without all the pesky water - Ham and Pineapple with a hint of Green Chil. Add cherries you wont regret it
- Magarita Personal Pizza$10.79
Sliced tomatoes and fresh basil and fresh mozzarella... sounds simple but it's soooo good
- The Natural Personal Pizza$10.79
Eat healthier and make your mother proud - Olives, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Bell Peppers
- Meat Eaters Personal Pizza$11.29
We saved room for cheese! We promise - Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Salami, and Bacon
- Italian Personal Pizza$11.99
Salami, pepperoni, ham, provolone, mozzarella, olives, and red onion
- Almost Ah Supreme Personal Pizza$11.29
Favorites on one pizza - Pepperoni, Sausage, Jalapenos, Olives, Mushrooms
- Belly Buster Personal Pizza$11.99
See if your belly can handle all this pizza has to offer! - Ham, Bacon, Garlic, Red Onion, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Olives, Green Chile
- BBQ Chicken Personal Pizza$10.29
If you love BBQ this is the one for you! Bbq sauce base, Chicken, mozzarella cheese, and red onion topped with more BBQ sauce
Large 14" Pizzas
- Large Cheese Pizza$14.79
Mmmmm cheese
- Large Pepperoni Pizza$14.99
Basic but just as good as the rest - Pep & cheese
- Large NM True Pizza$15.49
A Local Favorite - Pepperoni & Green Chile
- Large Spicy Hawaiian Pizza$15.79
Taste the island without all the pesky water - Ham and Pineapple with a hint of Green Chil. Add cherries you wont regret it
- Large Magarita Pizza$15.99
Sliced tomatoes and fresh basil and fresh mozzarella... sounds simple but it's soooo good
- Large The Natural Pizza$16.29
Eat healthier and make your mother proud - Olives, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Bell Peppers
- Large Meat Eaters Pizza$16.99
We saved room for cheese! We promise - Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, and Bacon
- Large Italian Pizza$17.59
Salami, pepperoni, ham, provolone, mozzarella, olives, and red onion
- Large Almost Ah Supreme Pizza$16.99
Favorites on one pizza - Pepperoni, Sausage, Jalapenos, Olives, Mushrooms
- Large Belly Buster Pizza$17.59
See if your belly can handle all this pizza has to offer! - Ham, Bacon, Garlic, Red Onion, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Olives, Green Chile
- Large BBQ Chicken Pizza$15.79
If you love BBQ this is the one for you! Bbq sauce base, Chicken, mozzarella cheese, and red onion topped with more BBQ sauce
Calzones
- NM True Calzone$12.29
Pesto Base, Mozarella Cheese and two favorite toppings together - Pepperoni & Green Chile
- The Natural Calzone$12.79
Pesto Base with Cheese and Throw in Some of the healthier Stuff -Olives, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Bell Peppers
- Meat Eaters Calzone$13.79
Pesto Base, Mozarella Cheese and Your Favorite Meats - Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Bacon
- Cheese Calzone$11.99
Pesto Base and Mozarella Cheese then add whatever you want
Burgers
- Basic CheeseBurger$10.79
Beef, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion on a Potato Bun Comes With your choice or Ketchup and/or Mustard
- Green Chile Cheese Double Burger$14.99
Two Beef Patties, Extra Cheese, Green Chile, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion on a Potato Bun Comes With your choice or Ketchup and/or Mustard
- Bacon Jalepeno Burger$11.79
Beef, Cheese, Bacon, Jalepenos, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion on a Potato Bun Comes With your choice or Ketchup and/or Mustard
- Queso Burger$12.29
Beef, Queso, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion on a Potato Bun
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$10.99
Beef, Swiss Cheese, Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion on a Potato Bun Comes With your choice or Ketchup and/or Mustard or Mayo